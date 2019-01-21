New Music Monday: 5 new albums and songs you should be listening to

Thank goodness it's a new year, because that means we are finally getting some new music after a few weeks off during the holidays.

Most artists don't come straight out of the gate with an entire album on Jan. 1, but a few artists like future-R&B superstar Lizzo gave the world her latest single just three days into the new year, while the year's first best albums, like those dropped by Sharon Van Etten and newcomer Maggie Rogers, were released this past week.

Take a look below at some of the songs and albums that have been on heavy rotation since 2019 started.

1.) "Juice" by Lizzo

If you haven't discovered the wonderful music of Lizzo yet, you need to make that your first priority. The Minneapolis-based singer and rapper has released a string of feel-good singles over the past year, and her latest, "Juice," might be her best yet. Lizzo has been saying on social media that a new album will be out this year, so prepare yourselves for the year of Lizzo.

2.) "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande surprised everyone late last week when she released the music video for her latest single called "7 Rings." The music video is super fun and any Grande fans will absolutely eat it up. Grande recieved some criticism for the song, however, when rapper Princess Nokia called her out for stealing a lyric from one of her songs.

3.) "Dancing With a Stranger" by Sam Smith, Normani

Sam Smith teams up with Fifth Harmony member Normani on this sleek R&B track that really lets Smith and Normani showcase their incredible voices. These smooth songs with a good beat is really where Smith sounds his best, and Normami should be given chances to sing like this more often. Girl has pipes!

4.) "Remind Me Tomorrow" by Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten's fifth album is as messy as the cover art for the album itself. Van Etten is feeling all the emotions on this album, and the lyrics prove that. In the time between her last album and this latest effort, Van Etten had a child and is in a committed relationship, so her perspective on life has changed greatly. The record is lush and romantic from start to finish, and critics are already saying it's her best album to date.

5.) "Heard It In a Past Life" by Maggie Rogers

It's a little crazy to think "Heard It In a Past Life" is only Maggie Rogers' debut album. The 24-year-old has already dominated summer music festivals, was a musical guest on SNL in November, has a shining endorsement from Pharrell and has opened for other huge acts like Florence and the Machine and Haim. Rogers' ethereal voice and tone blend in perfectly with the folk melodies and dreamy synths that she layers on top of each other. This debut album is a real treat for any music fan.

Is there any new music that we're missing? Comment below to let us know what new music you're listening to.

