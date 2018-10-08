Police in New Hampshire looking for a guy who looks just like Eminem

If this guy in the post below isn't Eminem, can the real Slim Shady please stand up?

OK, so obviously the man below is not rap legend Marshall Mathers, but that didn't stop the Rochester Police Department in New Hampshire from clarifying in its Facebook post that a man wanted for trespassing is not Eminem.

People in the comment section below the post almost immediately began to write jokes about Eminem's doppelgänger and quoting some of his most famous lyrics, like "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up," "His palms are sweaty, knees weak arms were heavy," and "He is whoever you say he is. If he wasn't then why would he say he Is?"

Take a look at the hilarious post below. Authorities said that the investigation is still happening.

