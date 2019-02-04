Report: 'Young and the Restless' star Kristoff St. John dead at 52

"The Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John was found dead Sunday, according to TMZ.

The entertainment publication reports that the 52-year-old was found dead at his home in San Fernando Valley.

Sources told TMZ no signs of foul play were found, and that alcohol may have played a role in the soap opera star's death.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

