Romy and Michelle, aka Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow, reunited

They may not be in high school anymore, but Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino certainly had a reunion.

Sorvino and Kudrow, otherwise known as Romy White and Michelle Weinberger, the inventors of Post-its and BFFs from the '90s cult classic "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion" reunited for a photo at a Netflix party, and we can't handle the nostalgia.

The movie, which came out over 22 years ago, is beloved among millennials who watched this hilarious and campy comedy about outcast best friends attending their 10-year high school reunion.

The film produced hilarious characters (how can you not love Heather Mooney?), iconic quotes ("I'm the Mary!") and one incredible dance scene to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time."

Both of the actresses posted the photo on their Instagram accounts, with Kudrow writing, "Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER! Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon." Sorvino wrote, "Look who I ran into!! The incomparable @lisakudrow! And I’m gonna be lucky enough to hang w/her again Friday! Woohoo!! Love this woman!!"

Um, they're hanging out again?

Does this mean we're getting another "Romy and Michelle" movie? Maybe a TV show? Are they going to get lunch? Will they order a businesswoman special? We have so many questions, but regardless, it's great to see these two legends together again.

Have a Romy and Michelle day!

