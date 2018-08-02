This 'Game of Thrones' castle is for sale and it's not as expensive as you'd think

"Game of Thrones" fans have been patiently waiting for the new season of the hit HBO show for what feels like years, so any news pertaining to the "GoT" universe is worth getting excited about.

The castle that was used as a location in the third season of the hit series is currently for sale, and shockingly, it's not that expensive.

Fans may recognize this Northern Island castle as the setting of Riverrrun in the show's third season. As some hardcore fans may remember, Riverrrun can turn itself into an island and the former occupants of the House of Tully. It was also the place where (spoiler alert!) Rickard Karstark was executed by Robb Stark, so that was fun, too.

The actual name of the castle is Gosford Castle. Only a portion of this mid-1800s castle is actually up for sale (who needs an entire castle after all, right?), and it's going for a sleek £500,000, which comes out to be around $656,147 (in) USD.

Now we know what you're thinking -- a $600,000+ property may not be the most affordable option for you, but "Travel + Leisure" points out that this portion of the castle is actually cheaper than the average cost of a home in Los Angeles and very similar to prices of homes in London.

This exquisite castle has housed royalty, troops during WWI and most recently was a hotel where visitors could live out their Renaissance fantasies. The portion of the castle for sale includes six multi-floor apartments that feature incredible architecture and stunning views of the properties.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your closest "GoT" friends, throw in some money and jump on this once-in-a-lifetime buy!

