Lovebugs are in the air, but they don’t have to be on your car

ORLANDO, Fla. – Love is in the air across Central Florida, at least for one pesky insect. Lovebugs, honeymoon flies or even double-headed bugs -- whatever you call them -- you’ve probably noticed their mating season is now in full gear.

The non-native species of insect was not created by a mad scientist in a lab at the University of Florida, as some legends would have it. They actually migrated to the Gulf Coast states from Central America in the 1940s.

Larvae of the lovebug, Plecia nearctica Hardy. (Photo: James Castner, University of Florida)

Lovebugs live and vacation inconspicuously in Florida all year long, but they transition to an airborne nuisance for about two months when they emerge from the soil in May and September.

Living up to their name, the lovebugs become their pesky selves during their mating season. During the eight-week season, swarms of lovebugs focus more on reproducing, and less on avoiding car windshields and fly swatters.

They tend to “make their love known” during the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., when temperatures are above 84 degrees.

Mating pair of lovebugs, Plecia nearctica Hardy, with female on right. (Photo: James Castner, University of Florida)

During their romantic rendezvous, the male lovebug attaches to the female and stays connected during flight. Their mating process could take up to 12 hours, followed by the female dying less than four days after laying between 100 and 350 eggs.

Besides each other, lovebugs are also very attracted to highways. With the combination of heat and car exhausts, highways become the new hot spot for singles ready to mingle.

Front car windshield with residue of lovebugs, Plecia nearctica Hardy. (Photo: James Castner, University of Florida)

Although lovebugs don’t bite or sting, they can be quite destructive to your car. After driving through a swarm of them, their acidic remains can damage car paint and even clog car radiators if left there long enough.

The best way to protect your car during these seasons of love is by keeping a healthy coat of wax on your car. The wax will serve as a protective barrier between your paint and the acidic lovebug remains. A good soaking with soap and water for about five minutes every few days will also help.