Snow and Florida aren’t two words you usually hear together.

With these holiday events around Central Florida, you can experience that white, fluffy stuff that falls from the sky in winter.

While some may be “snoap,” it’ll still be fun to feel like you’re walking in a winter wonderland at these area events.

Church Street, Downtown Orlando

For the first time, it will snow nightly in downtown Orlando. Church Street has been transformed into a snowy wonderland for “30 Days of Christmas” until Dec. 31. Snow falls nightly at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. accompanied by a music and light show. Don’t forget to take a free horse and carriage ride on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Church Street

When: Every Thursday and Friday until Dec. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.

Now Snowing Celebration

Known as the “original” snow event in Central Florida, Now Snowing Celebration is a month-long winter wonderland spectacular with nightly snowfall at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. There’s also a synthetic ice rink, community performances and concerts, photos with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, train rides and more.

Where: 701 Front Street, Celebration

OH WHAT FUN! Lake Nona Holiday Festival

From now until Jan. 5, from Thursday to Sunday nights, there will be the occasional snow flurries in Lake Nona. While waiting for the snow to fall, event-goers can skate on an open-air skating rink, take in a holiday movie, visit with Santa Claus, listen to carolers, make kid’s crafts and more.

Where: Lake Nona Town Center 6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando

When: Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(Credit: Old Town Kissimmee)

Holidays at Old Town, Kissimmee

Old Town Kissimmee will transform into a winter wonderland on select nights through Dec. 25. The Holidays at Old Town feature festive decorations throughout the brick-paved street that will be covered with white, fluffy snow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wekiva Island Winter Wonderland

An island with snow? Yes, that’s right.

Wekiva Island transforms into a Winter Wonderland with snow flurries every evening and holiday activities for all ages. Don’t forget the boat “sleigh” rides down the river. This event runs until Jan. 1.

Where: 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood

Wonderland at One Daytona

Every Sunday in December it will snow at One Daytona. From 3 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy the Polar Express train, a real snow play area and a giant snow slide for all ages. There will also be special guests on select days with Elsa and Anna on Dec. 8, Buddy the Elf on Dec. 15 and the Grinch & Whos on Dec. 22.

Where: 1 Daytona Boulevard, Daytona Beach

One-day only events

Oviedo Winter Fest & Snow Mountain

For one day only, almost everything at the Oviedo Winter Fest will be made out of snow. On Dec. 14 from 2 to 8 p.m., you can enjoy the Mt. Everest Slide, toboggan tunnel, 31’ snow-zilla slide, snow mazing, snow mountain, snow pit and more for $20.

Where: 357 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo

Snowfest at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den

There will be real snow and a kids’ snow slide at this annual winter celebration in Orlando. For $20 on Dec. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m., those looking for a chilly activity can get their fair share of snow fun.

Where: 8701 Maitland Summit Boulevard, Orlando