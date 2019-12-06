Here’s your chance to save 10% on a Target gift card

Do you feel gift cards are the best holiday present to give? Then, you’re in luck.

Target is putting its gift cards on sale Sunday, Dec. 8.

When you purchase the gift card, you’ll save 10 percent, so you can get a $100 gift card for $90.

This deal is valid for up to $300 with a minimum of $10 per card.

The cards can start to be redeemed on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. CT.