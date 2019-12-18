200 dogs, cats rescued from ‘horrifying’ Orange County home

Several Central Florida rescue groups stepped up this week to take in about 200 dogs and cats from a foreclosed Orange County home and say they are in need of supplies and donations as they care for the neglected pets.

According to a Facebook post by the New Beginning Pet Rescue, the organization and Florida Little Dog Rescue responded to a home where the owners were being evicted as part of a foreclosure.

“It was horrifying to see how terrified these animals were and capturing them was terribly taxing both physically and mentally,” the post read.

Organizers with Florida Little Dog Rescue, in St. Cloud, said the home was in Orange County and the Sheriff’s Office was involved.

Some of the dogs taken from an Orange County home. (Image: Florida Little Dog Rescue)

Photos shared by the rescue groups show deplorable conditions inside the home and some of the neglected pets.

The rescue group is accepting donations to help cover food and supplies. Click here to donate and contact sbigthumbs@aol.com for more information about fostering.

The animals will need to receive veterinary care before they can be adopted out.

