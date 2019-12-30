Winter Garden charity wants to make canes for veterans out of your Christmas tree

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Now that Christmas is over and it’s time to take down your Christmas tree, you might be wondering what to do with your real tree.

Why not turn the tree into something beneficial to someone else?

A Winter Garden nonprofit will take your Christmas tree and make it into canes for veterans.

Officials with Matthew’s Hope posted to Facebook saying, “If you are looking to dispose of your real Christmas tree, Matthew’s Hope is collecting trees for Canes for Veterans. Oscar creates canes from the trees and our Veterans receive them for free. Please consider dropping it off at our Matthew’s Hope Firm Foundation Preschool & Daycare.”

You can drop your tree off on the side of the building against the fence at 740 9th St. in Winter Garden.