Florida chicken wing festival serving up unlimited beer samples in February

If you love wings and craft beer, this Florida festival has your name written all over it.

The Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest in Vero Beach is offering a beer bracelet for $45 that will get you unlimited beer samples.

Be sure to fill your belly with a large variety of chicken wings, too because there are more than 60 varieties of beer to try.

Local chefs and amateur competitors will be competing for the Best Vero Wings title.

The event takes place at Royal Palm Pointe in Vero Beach on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 12,000 people attended last year, according to the event’s website.

Click here to learn more. http://floridacraftbrewandwingfest.com/