News 6/360: Earthquake felt in South Florida; #GirlDad goes viral in honor of Kobe Bryant
ESPN anchor Elle Duncan shares heartfelt memory about father of four
ORLANDO, Fla. – In this week’s episode of News6/360, Julie Broughton and Brianna Volz power up to give us a sneak peek of Super Nintendo World and show us how the Caribbean was rocked by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that was so powerful South Florida felt its rumbles. The pair also revisits how the internet paid tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant.
“News 6/360” is part of News 6′s innovative newscast that immerses viewers in a 360-degree environment to creatively tell the stories that are trending in Central Florida and around the globe.
[WATCH LAST WEEK’S EPISODE: SpaceX successfully blows up its own rocket; Central Florida athlete heads to Super Bowl]
Users can watch “News 6/360” on their Android phones by going to ClickOrlando.com or the News 6 app. iPhone users can also use the YouTube app and search ClickOrlando.com. Virtual reality goggles are recommended to gain the full experience of the 360-degree arena.
[iPHONE AND APP USERS: Click here for the best viewing experience]
Note: To get the full experience, hit the play button and click and hold your mouse while moving it around the video screen.
