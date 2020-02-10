News 6 holds ‘Love Island’ casting call in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida singles looking for love will get a chance to audition for the hit CBS show, “LOVE ISLAND,” when WKMG-TV hosts an open casting call on Wednesday, March 4 at Ember in downtown Orlando.

In addition to auditioning for the romantic reality competition, contestants will get the opportunity to meet LOVE ISLAND narrator Matthew Hoffman and Season 1 Islander Alexandra Stewart during a Q&A session prior to the casting call.

ATTENTION: ANY POTENTIAL CONTESTANTS MUST DOWNLOAD ALL THREE FORMS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY AND FILL THEM OUT. BRING ALL THREE TO THE CASTING CALL.

Following is a schedule of events:

Wednesday, March 4 – Ember 42 W. Central Blvd., Orlando FL 32801

1 p.m.: Q&A with LOVE ISLAND narrator Matthew Hoffman and season one Islander Alexandra Stewart

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Open Casting Call

Parking information

Central Blvd. Garage | 55 West Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801 View Map

55W Garage | 60 West Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801 View Map

Garland Ave. Lot |55 West Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801 View Map

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age or older.

Singles unable to attend the casting call can submit their applications online at loveisland.castingcrane.com.

LOVE ISLAND features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a stunning tropical villa, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple-up -- those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

If you want to relive the fun, flirting and flings, the entire first season of LOVE ISLAND is available to stream for free on CBS.com and the CBS mobile app and is also available across all other connected device platforms via the CBS All Access subscription service.

For casting call highlights and to watch season two of LOVE ISLAND unfold, follow:

WKMG

Facebook: @News6

Twitter: @News6WKMG

Instagram: @News6WKMG

Love Island

Facebook: @LoveIslandUSA

Twitter: @LoveIslandUSA

Instagram: @LoveIslandUSA

Matthew Hoffman – LOVE ISLAND narrator

Twitter: @MatthewHoffman1

Instagram: @MatthewHoffman.tv

Alexandra Stewart – LOVE ISLAND Season 1 islander

Instagram: @alexstewar11

The following three forms are required for anyone participating in the casting call: