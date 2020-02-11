Send the love: Share a valentine with a child in the hospital

This Valentine’s Day, consider making a child’s day with a kind message and a few clicks.

It’s a lovely tradition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the staff gives out cards collected from the community to its patients. To protect its patients from exposure to other illnesses, they collect the valentines digitally.

The idea started online, too.

A Kentucky teen asked her friends and followers to send messages to patients in a tweet. That tweet went viral, overwhelming the young patients with loving messages.

Now the staff has ramped up its efforts and provided more card options but sending a valentine is easy.

People can use this link and fill out a form so the patient knows who the valentine is coming from. Then participants can select from options like “You’re Dino-Mite" or “I’ll Owl-Ways Be Your Friend” to send words of encouragement to children at the hospital.

The message service is free of charge.

Through a partnership, staff will print the cards and distribute them Valentine’s Day to make sure each patient feels loved.