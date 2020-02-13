Flowers are old news -- gift someone you love a bouquet of pickles this Valentine’s Day
What do you make of this briny creation?
We’ve found it: The best-ever (or worst-ever?) Valentine’s Day gift, created by a company called Grillo’s Pickles.
It’s a pickle bouquet, and it looks kind of like this -- here’s something the company posted last year -- possibly its inspiration for this year’s idea?
View this post on Instagram
💚 CONTEST 💚 💚BE OUR VALENTINE!!♥️ Show us how much you love @grillospickles and get a chance to win a HUGE romantic getaway (or regular getaway) valued up to $750.00. Be as creative as you possibly can! Contest will start Saturday 2/9 and end on Valentine's Day 2/14. Winner will be announced on 2/15! Tag your friends. 1. Must be following @grillospickles 2. Show us why you should be our Valentine.(bouquets welcome) 3. Must tag @grillospickles in your post. . #allnatural #vegan #fatfree #kosher #glutenfree #raw #glutenfreevegan #eater #eatfamous #yougottaeatthis #foodbeast #buzzfeast #treatyoself #lovefood #huffposttaste #devourpower #food #foodporn #spoonfeed #feastagram #foodandwine #feedyoursoull #zagat #hypefeasts #eeeeeats #pickles #foodprnshare #forkyeah
OK, now we have some bad news and some good news.
Let’s get the negativity out of the way first.
“Unfortunately, we are sold out of the Make-Your-Own Pickle Bouquet Kits,” Grillo’s website read as of late Wednesday.
Nooooo.
But! The good news: “You can check out our step-by-step instructions here so you can still make your own in time for Valentine’s Day!”
As you just read, the bouquet, even if it were still in stock, wasn’t going to arrive at your doorstep fully assembled. You were going to have to do some prep work anyway.
So is it really adding that many steps, for you to make the bouquet from scratch?
We think not.
The site says you need the following:
- Grillo’s Pickles (multiple varieties) -- of course they’d list their own; we can’t blame the company there. Still, we think any kind would suffice.
- An empty 32-ounce pickle container or a vase.
- Wooden skewers
- Floral foam
- Floral tissue paper
- Ribbon
Recommended extras:
Fresh dill, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes or mini mozzarella balls, heart-shaped candy, etc.
Optional:
- Cellophane bag (which would be helpful if you’re transporting the arrangement).
- Artificial floral filler
- Card for the recipient
- Floral fork for the card
Go here for the detailed instructions.
What do you think? Do you have a pickle lover in your life? Are you the pickle connoisseur? Anyone you want to hint-hint/nudge-nudge to make one for you?
Yay or nay on the pickle bouquet idea?
Graham Media Group 2020