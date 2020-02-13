No stranger to flavors: Sprite Ginger now available

Sprite is no stranger to flavor, and now ginger was added to the list.

Coca-Cola launched Sprite Ginger and Sprite Ginger Zero Sugar nationwide Wednesday.

“With every sip, you’ll get the crisp, refreshing cut-through of lemon-lime up front, balanced with a hit of ginger on the back-end,” said Mark Shorey, brand manager, Sprite. “The Sprite Ginger launch is all about reinvention… reimagining the signature attributes Sprite fans know and love, with something new and unexpected.”

Sprite Ginger will be available in 20 oz. and 2-liter bottles as well as 12 oz. can 12 packs. The Zero Sugar version can only be found in 12 oz. cans.

To go along with the new flavor, the beverage company has also launched the “Ginger Collection,” the brand’s first creative capsule collection.

Sprite Ginger (Coca-Cola)

Sprite teamed up with streetwear legend Jeff Staple to crowdsource ideas on Instagram. Graphic designer and multimedia artist Bluboy was selected from more than 25,000 submissions.

The collection includes t-shirts, a hoodie, skateboard deck, accessories, a vinyl figurine and more.

Visit sprite.com to learn more.