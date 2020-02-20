The 4 best Brazilian spots in Orlando

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Brazilian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Brazilian spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Orlando-area restaurants rose to $26 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Cafe Mineiro

First on the list is Cafe Mineiro. Located at 6432 International Drive in Florida Center, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot is the highest-rated Brazilian restaurant in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mrs Potato

Next is Kirkman South's Mrs Potato, situated at 4550 S. Kirkman Road. With 4.5 stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the fast food and Brazilian spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Texas de Brazil

Florida Center's Texas de Brazil, a member of the chain located at 5259 International Drive, Suite F1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse, venues and event space and Brazilian spot four stars out of 800 reviews.

4. Brasileirissimo Express

Brasileirissimo Express, a Brazilian spot in Florida Center, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5685 Vineland Road to see for yourself.

