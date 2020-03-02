Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month long with Chili’s $5 Lucky Jameson margaritas

Want to start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little early?

Chili’s featured margarita of the month will help do just that.

The restaurant’s $5 margarita for March is called Lucky Jameson.

Sip on a mix of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and fresh sour.

That’s not Chili’s only deal this month. To celebrate its 45th birthday, you can drink $3.13 Presidente margaritas on March 13.