Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month long with Chili’s $5 Lucky Jameson margaritas

Chili’s features 1 margarita a month for $5

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

(Credit: Chili's)
Want to start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little early?

Chili’s featured margarita of the month will help do just that.

The restaurant’s $5 margarita for March is called Lucky Jameson.

Sip on a mix of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and fresh sour.

That’s not Chili’s only deal this month. To celebrate its 45th birthday, you can drink $3.13 Presidente margaritas on March 13.

