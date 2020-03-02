IHOP launches cereal pancakes and shakes, brings back kids eat free deal

If you thought pancakes couldn’t get any sweeter, then you’re wrong.

IHOP has launched a limited-time cereal pancakes and shakes menu, featuring some of your favorite childhood cereals, the company announced in a press release.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms will now top stacks of pancakes as well as be mixed into cream milkshakes for a limited time.

This sweet lineup is available through April 12 at IHOP restaurants nationwide, according to a press release.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal, cream cheese icing, a crown of whipped topping and cinnamon sugar

Crunch Berries Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries® cereal and a crown of whipped topping

Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms™ cereal and a crown of sweet purple whipped icing

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal, topped with a crown of whipped topping, more cereal and cinnamon sugar

Crunch Berries Milkshake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries® cereal, drizzled with blue vanilla sparkle sauce and topped with whipped topping and more cereal

Magical Marshmallow Kids Combo: One buttermilk pancake topped with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal and sweet purple whipped icing, with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link

Berry-tastic Crunch Kids Combo: One buttermilk pancake topped with blue vanilla sparkle sauce, crunchy berry cereal and whipped topping, with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link

(Credit: IHOP) (WKMG)

“Shortly after our test kitchen chefs first began playing with the idea of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our guests in focus groups and one of the main things they told us was that it made them feel nostalgic for those Saturday mornings watching cartoons and eating cereal when they were kids,” said Brad Haley, chief marketing officer at IHOP, in a press release. “So, while some may see our new Cereal Pancakes menu as the antidote to the ‘adulting’ phenomenon that many grown-ups complain of today, we see them simply as the delicious combination of two of America’s favorite breakfast foods that we didn’t know we needed. What’s also cool is that they are just as fun to look at as they are to eat … or drink in the case of our new Cereal Milkshakes.”

If these pancakes sound perfect for your children, be sure to eat between the hours of 4 and 10 p.m. as IHOP has brought back its Kids Eat Free deal now through April 12 for kids 12 and under with the purchase of one adult entrée.