88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

88ºF

Features

Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with buy-1-get-1 deal

Deal runs through March 15

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Consumer, Food Deals, Dairy Queen
(Credit: Dairy Queen)
(Credit: Dairy Queen)

Grab a friend because Dairy Queen has a buy-one-get-one deal for you.

To celebrate its 80th birthday, Dairy Queen has a buy-one-get-one for $.80 deal on Blizzards.

This deal applies to any size Blizzard, including the flavor of the month, Mint Oreo Blizzard.

The deal is good from now until March 15, company officials said in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: