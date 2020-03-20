Need some income as pandemic continues to unfold? Here are jobs that are more in-demand than ever

Understandably, there are a lot of concerns for many people right now who are trying to make ends meet.

Many are having to work from home, but there are so many industries in which that’s not an option, as the nation works together to try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin heightened fears further earlier this week when he reportedly told Republican senators that the pandemic could drive unemployment to 20%, as he pitched a $1 trillion economic stimulus package.

Believe it or not, though, there are some avenues of hope.

There are many jobs that are high in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which, at the very least, can be a short-term Band-Aid to the financial worries people have.

Here are some jobs in which people can make some cash, right now:

Delivery drivers

You could drive for a number of companies right now. With more restaurants announcing they had to close dine-in services, drivers who can deliver food from pizza stores, restaurants or catering companies are more in demand than usual.

Shipt, or other grocery service drivers, are also more needed than ever, with a major logjam of requests from customers who want to avoid large groups of people at grocery stores -- both to avoid the hassle and to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

With the pandemic further driving online retail sales, employees who can deliver those increased orders for companies are like gold right now.

In addition to launching a $25 million fund to help its network of drivers, Amazon announced it is hiring 100,000 warehouse workers amid the pandemic.

For what it’s worth, Jet’s Pizza, which has 386 independently owned and operated locations nationwide, announced Thursday that it was hiring in 20 states. “Delivery employment opportunities” are now available at each of its stores.

“Opportunities are available for restaurant and bar workers, teachers and other individuals who are faced with unemployment amid layoffs in the current climate,” the company said, adding that on average, delivery drivers can make between $13 - $16 per hour, based on tips and mileage.

Those interested in applying can call their local Jet’s Pizza location directly or go here.

Cleaning/maintenance jobs

Simply put, cleaning companies are on overload right now, and some may be looking for help.

Because so many schools, office buildings or warehouses are in need of lengthy and thorough disinfecting right about now, the demand for cleaners is at an all-time high.

Census workers

If there is one thing the coronavirus won’t be shutting down, it’s the Census count. Letters are being mailed out now, and April 1 is Census Day, a critically important time that comes once every 10 years to determine the level of funding and representation in government that communities will receive.

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to have up to 500,000 temporary workers help with the count, and many communities are paying $15 an hour to knock on doors or do other administrative tasks.

To learn more, click or tap here.

Babysitting/childcare

This is pretty obvious. More and more kids are home from school, and more parents are working from home. Many parents need help so they can better focus on their jobs.

Sites such as care.com, sitter.com, nanno.com or social media groups are good resources for people either looking for babysitters or wanting babysitting jobs.

Grocery store help

This isn’t much of a revelation, especially for those who have waited in long lines and seen empty shelves at grocery stores in recent weeks.

Many grocery stores are hiring like crazy to try to keep up with the demand of people who are stocking up on items, knowing they will be stuck at home for a while.

All positions are in demand, whether it’s for cashiers, overnight stockers or warehouse workers.

Outdoor jobs

Landscaping or lawn maintenance jobs are still in demand in some regions, and they haven’t been quite as restricted as other jobs because it involves open-air work (although that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to gather in large crowds outside).

Maintenance workers at parks might be needed too, with more people going for walks or runs at those places as gyms close, and people are looking for safe ways to get out of the house.

There also haven’t been as many restrictions at places such as golf courses, so workers on the course, not at the restaurants or clubhouses, should still be in demand.

Of course, if you take on one of these positions, you’ll want to do all the safest things you can to remain healthy: wash your hands, distance yourself from people whenever possible and do whatever it takes to remain illness-free.

Did we miss any other jobs that have grown in demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know in the comments below.