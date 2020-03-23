Religion while social distancing: Mount Dora church offers drive-in service

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – With social distancing and less socialization, the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, people and local businesses have been stepping up to do their part.

A Mount Dora church came up with a creative way to hold Sunday services while maintaining the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The Fellowship Church of Central Florida turned an Epic Theater parking lot into a drive-in church.

Everyone stayed in their cars Sunday and listened to the service by tuning into a radio station.

Pastor David Miller said he wanted to create an experience for people to continue to be together in a safe space.

“The church has a great opportunity, if you will, to move the message of hope forward for our community ... So that’s what the fellowship wants to do," he said. "Drive-in church is about bringing a community together and proclaiming some hope during this dark time.”

The services were also streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and on the church’s website.

