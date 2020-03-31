Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

First up, listed at $2,215/month, this 856-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 3670 Maguire Blvd.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

733 Putnam Ave. (College Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 733 Putnam Ave. It's listed for $2,225/month.

The building has garage parking. The apartment also features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7812 Bridgestone Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 2,175-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 7812 Bridgestone Drive that's going for $2,226/month.

In the residence, expect to find a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. The building has a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 646 W. Smith St., here's a 1,033-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,260/month.

The unit features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

899 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Lastly, listed at $2,268/month, this 1,310-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 899 N. Orange Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.