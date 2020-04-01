Orlando's 3 best spots to score cupcakes, without breaking the bank

Got a hankering for cupcakes?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cupcake outlets in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Blue Bird Bake Shop

photo: christina t./yelp

Topping the list is the Blue Bird Bake Shop. Located at 3122 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly cupcake spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

We found this about the business's signature items: "We specialize in cupcakes and other bakery items," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. "Our cupcakes are baked fresh daily in small batches and we use only the finest ingredients such as sweet cream butter, Madagascar vanilla, fresh carrots and bananas, as well as real strawberries and blueberries."

2. Sister Honey's

photo: m. b./yelp

Next up is Sister Honey's, situated at 247 E. Michigan St. With 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Stacy F., who reviewed Sister Honey's on March 17, wrote, "What a delicious and adorable bakery! The staff was super friendly and quick to get our order for us. I got a chocolate cupcake!"

3. La Zucre Cake Boutique

Photo: medalys S./Yelp

La Zucre Cake Boutique, located at 1502 N. Semoran Blv, Suite #112, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly candy store, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, five stars out of 26 reviews.

What can you expect to find here?

"Cupcakes, custom cakes, cake pops and more," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

