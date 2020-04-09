Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10207 Dwell Court

Listed at $1,330/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10207 Dwell Court.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. This spot is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2490 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Here's a 1,243-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2490 S. Conway Road that's going for $1,321/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Located at 2333 Lake Debra Drive, here's a 1,278-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,319/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a renovated kitchen in the apartment. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $350 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7360 Westpointe Blvd.

Listed at $1,325/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7360 Westpointe Blvd.

The building has on-site management, a swimming pool, outdoor space and a gym. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2613 Parkland Drive

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2613 Parkland Drive. It's also listed for $1,325/month for its 765 square feet.

The unit features air conditioning. The building includes outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

