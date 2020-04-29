Here are Orlando's top 4 used, vintage and consignment spots

Shopping for used, vintage and consignment items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top used, vintage and consignment spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for used, vintage and consignment.

Orlando-area shoppers historically spend more in May at retail and wholesale businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily transactions at Orlando-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to 3,157 for the metro area in May of last year, second only to March with an average of 3,295, and 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Etoile Boutique

First on the list is Etoile Boutique. Located at 2424 E. Robinson St. in East Central Park, the women's clothing, men's clothing and used, vintage and consignment spot is the highest-rated used, vintage and consignment spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Lovely Boutique Market

Next up is Audubon Park's The Lovely Boutique Market, situated at 2906 Corrine Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the used, vintage and consignment and women's clothing spot, offering home decor and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Dechoes Resale

College Park's Dechoes Resale, located at 2110 Edgewater Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the used, vintage and consignment spot, which offers home decor and more, four stars out of 65 reviews.

4. Retromended

Retromended, a used, vintage and consignment and men's and women's clothing spot in Park Lake-Highland, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 930 N. Mills Ave. to see for yourself.

