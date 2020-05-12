Treat yourself at Orlando's 4 priciest furniture stores

Looking to try the best furniture stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end furniture stores in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when you're on the hunt.

1. 1618 Something Different

Photo: kendra l/Yelp

Topping the list is 1618 Something Different. Located at 1618 N. Orange Ave. in North Orange, the furniture store, which offers antiques and more, is the highest-rated high-end furniture store in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lisa G. noted, "What a treasure trove this place is! If you are looking for unique pieces, make sure to check this store out. The day I visited, I found an old headboard almost identical to one my grandmother had...I'll definitely be back when I figure out what I need."

Yelper Katie M. wrote, "Hidden gem! I could have spent the whole day in this store - great selection and very friendly service; can't wait to go back again!"

2. Washburn Imports

Photo: Washburn imports/Yelp

Next is North Orange's Washburn Imports, situated at 1800 N. Orange Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the furniture store, which offers home decor and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Yelp can offer much more information about Washburn Imports, which opened its doors more than 18 years ago.

"Our founder and Winter Park native, John Washburn, has traveled to exotic destinations throughout Asia and the Pacific Rim, including Indonesia, India, Thailand, Burma, Vietnam and China, to discover the treasures you'll find in our showrooms," the business states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Our sales staff is eminently familiar with each piece and eager to share their knowledge of our extensive inventory."

3. Mattress Firm Shoppes at Millenia

Photo: mattress firm shoppes at millenia/Yelp

Millenia's outpost of the popular chain Mattress Firm Shoppes, located at 4194 Conroy Road, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy furniture store, which offers mattresses and more, 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews.

We looked to Yelp for an overview of Mattress Firm Shoppes. Established in 1986, the company has 2,000 stores across 38 states.

"We offer our guests comfortable store environments, highly-trained sales professionals and guarantees on price, comfort and service. Mattress Firm is committed to making sure our guests sleep happy," according to the history section of the business' Yelp profile.

The business specializes in brands like "Sealy, Tempur-pedic, Stearns and Foster, Beautyrest, Serta, Sleepy's and more at the very best value," it states on its Yelp page.

4. Palm Casual Patio Furniture

Photo: mark c./Yelp

Palm Casual Patio Furniture, a furniture store in Princeton-Silver Star, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with five stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3100 N. John Young Parkway to see for yourself.

Yelp can provide more information on Palm Casual Patio Furniture. Founded in 1979, this small family manufacturing business has expanded to include 11 factory showrooms in Florida.

Yelper Cheryl G. shared, "I love the aluminum patio furniture we got from them. It's beautiful and comfortable, just what I hoped for. Steve, the owner, was very helpful in the showroom, helping me choose fabrics and furniture colors, and they look fabulous!"

Yelper Nancy H. noted, "This place is amazing. Family-owned and operated. We love shopping with quality local businesses. We found exactly what we wanted, at a very reasonable price, and the furniture was made and delivered in one week."

