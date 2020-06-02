Orlando's 3 best spots to score cheap Greek fare

Looking for a mouthwatering Greek meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Greek restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Theo's Kitchen

Photo: alex l./Yelp

Topping the list is Theo's Kitchen. Located at 2952 Curry Ford Road, the Greek and Mediterranean spot is the highest-rated inexpensive Greek restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.

If you're looking for more information, we found these details about Theo's Kitchen, which has been in business for more than 25 years.

The family-owned restaurant prides itself on serving "only the best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern foods with homemade dishes, sauces and sides. If that doesn't satisfy your taste buds, Theo's also serves the best fried chicken in the Orlando area," the business writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Olea Mediterranean

Photo: Olea Mediterranean/Yelp

Next is Colonial Town Center's Olea Mediterranean, situated at 2714 E. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelp can tell you more about Olea Mediterranean.

When it comes to specialties, the locally-owned business offers "Mediterranean-spiced meats, from-scratch falafel and house-made spreads and dressings (hummus or tzatziki anyone?), we are proud to provide a healthy, modern dining option to our local Orlando community," according to its Yelp page.

3. Gourmet Grille

Photo: Michelle M./Yelp

Gourmet Grille, a New American and Greek spot that offers hot dogs and more in Millenia, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4200 Conroy Road to see for yourself.

Yelper Taurence P. wrote, "The best gyro I've [ever] eaten! Greek salad was amazing! My wife ordered the creamy mushroom chicken, which she really didn't like once she saw my gyro. She exchanged it for a gyro, and the rest is history. Please try the strawberry lemonade too!"

Yelper Maria B. added, "Stopped by for lunch while shopping and the gyro I ordered was excellent! Lots of options and service was fast and very friendly."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.