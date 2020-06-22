3 top spots for home decor in Orlando

Looking to score home decor?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top home decor spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for home decor.

1. The Heavy

Photo: Alexandra S./Yelp

First on the list is The Heavy. Located at 1152 Harmon Ave., the spot to score home decor, flowers and gifts, coffee and tea is the highest-rated home decor spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp.

2. Palmer's Garden & Goods

Photo: Megan K./Yelp

Next up is Palmer's Garden & Goods, situated at 2611 Corrine Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp, the plant nursery, which offers home decor and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Boom-Art by Rogers Studio

Photo: Jessenia J./Yelp

Boom-Art by Rogers Studio, located at 1821 N. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the art gallery and arts and crafts spot, which offers home decor and more, five stars out of 16 reviews.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Orlando area, while Wednesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. Last year, average daily transactions at retail and wholesale businesses rose to 20 per business on Saturdays, compared to 13 daily transactions on average on Wednesdays.

