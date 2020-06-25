Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $2,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1815 Larkin Ave. (Dixie Belle)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,750/month, this 1,023-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1815 Larkin Ave.

In the furnished unit, you can expect air conditioning. The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1404 Catherine St. (Lake Davis-Greenwood)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode situated at 1404 Catherine St. It's also listed for $2,750/month for its 1,800 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $60 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

343 Agnes St. (Lake Cherokee)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 2,362-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 343 Agnes St. that's going for $2,750/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $60 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,029-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 733 Main Lane. It's listed for $2,764/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 125 E. Pine St., here's a 1,264-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,780/month.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring and a deck. The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.