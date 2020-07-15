Have you completed a quarantine DIY home project? We want to see your results

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

It’s fair to say that plenty of us had a lot of free time on our hands during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in many people deciding to do that home renovation they’ve been putting off.

And because many businesses were closed in March, April and May, people had to do a lot of the home improvements on their own, do-it-yourself-style.

It didn’t matter if you were painting a room, constructing a garden in your backyard or retiling the floor in your kitchen, people had to roll up their sleeves and do home improvements themselves.

If you took advantage of being home and did any kind of renovation at your home, we want to hear about it. Did you have to look up steps on how to do it before you started? Was it easier than you thought it was going to be? Did you feel a sense of accomplishment when you finished? Tell us all about it!

We’d love it if you’d submit a photo of your finished project, too. Submit your photo below.