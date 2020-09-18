Frankenstine, Bride scare-up frights in new Universal monster Halloween décor

ORLANDO, Fla – It’s Alive! Fans of Universal and the studio’s classic monster characters are getting a real treat this Halloween season.

Gemmy Industries, an industry leader in seasonal décor, LED lighting, and animation plush and novelty characters have unveiled a new frightfully-fun decoration line at Lowes that brings to life the classic horror characters.

Universal Monsters characters like the Bride of Frankenstein, Invisible Man, The Mummy and Creature from the Black Lagoon come to life with short-circuit LightShow® Projection. (Gemmy Industries)

Home decorations include horrifying monster light show projections, creepy mirrors, crawling mummy hands, pumpkin push pins and an incredible 9-foot Frankenstein air blown inflatable. Trick-or-treaters are sure to be frightened when they come in contact with monster Halloween greeters and an animated Frankenstein doorbell that zaps to life showcasing a grim-green eye.

9-foot Frankenstein Airblown® Inflatable (Gemmy Industries)

“For the Universal monsters collection, our goal was to create a program centered around some of the most iconic characters in history,” said vice president of licensing at Gemmy Industries, Kim Richeson. “By incorporating our latest technologies with these timeless horror characters, Gemmy gives fans an opportunity to decorate their homes and show off their favorite monsters.”

Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein porch greeters (Gemmy Industries)

The decorating group said one of the top trends this year is decorating mantels throughout the home.

Here are a few of those decorations that all fans need:

Animated Frankenstein mirror with lights

Animated Bride of Frankenstein and Frankenstein cloche

Animated Frankenstein head bust

Animated Frankenstein movie reel projector with sound

Animated crawling the Mummy hand

Universal Monsters collection at Lowes (Gemmy Industries)

The Universal Monsters collection is available exclusively in-store and online at Lowe’s.