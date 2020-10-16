Pink pineapples are now a thing, but they’ll cost you

When you think of pink food what comes to mind? Cotton candy maybe? How about a pineapple?

Yes, there are now Pinkglow pineapples. No, not yellow pineapple dyed pink. They grow like this.

The Del Monte fresh produce exclusive just came out Monday but this pretty in pink treat has been a work in progress.

Del Monte started developing it back in 2005 and then it got FDA approval for human consumption in 2016.

[TRENDING: 3 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle club shooting | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? | President Trump returning to Central Florida]

Pinkglow Pineapples (Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Apparently, they take about two years to grow and then they’re hand-picked in what they call “ultra-limited harvests” on a select farm in Costa Rica.

Yeah, that means they’re not cheap at $49 each.

But Del Monte says the juice is worth the squeeze on your wallet.

These Pinkglow pineapples are supposed to be juicier and sweeter and you get a certificate of authenticity because it’s a pink pineapple and it’s 2020.