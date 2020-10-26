Oh my gourd: It’s National Pumpkin Day

Whether it’s in your latte or sitting out on your front porch, Monday’s the day to celebrate everyone’s favorite gourd.

Oct. 26 marks National Pumpkin Day.

The name comes from the Greek word “pepon,” which translates to “large melon.”

Of course, pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes.

And while they’re fun to decorate and carve for Halloween, pumpkins are also packed with nutrients, like Vitamin C, making them the perfect treat for the fall season.

If you were wondering, the Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin is just over 2,600 pounds.