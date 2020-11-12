Floridians search for this Thanksgiving side dish the most on the web

With just a few short weeks until Thanksgiving, meal planning might be on the mind.
There are so many side dish options to choose from to accompany your holiday bird on the table.
Most families likely stick to their annual favorites which might just tie into regional trends across the United States.
Based on Google Trend analysis by Zippia, certain states prefer different side dishes.
The findings came after Zippia analyzed what side dish was the most searched for on the web in each state during the month of November.
For Floridians, that side dish is sweet potato casserole. There’s only one other state with that same result and that’s Tennessee.
A strong favorite along the East coast of the U.S. was macaroni and cheese, coming in with seven states
Mashed potatoes reigned supreme as the most searched in 10 states.
The Midwest is all about casseroles, especially green bean casserole.
It’s apparent that the U.S. likes its carbs with 47 states searching for something carby, cheesy, potato filled and delicious. The other three states went for vegetables with corn, cream corn and a side salad in Maine.
Each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side:
Alabama - Dressing
Alaska - Hashbrown casserole
Arizona - Green bean casserole
Arkansas - White Gravy
California - Mashed Potatoes
Colorado - Mashed Potatoes
Connecticut - Mashed Potatoes
Delaware - Mac and Cheese
District of Columbia - Mac and Cheese
Florida - Sweet Potato Casserole
Georgia - Mac and Cheese
Hawaii Turkey gravy
Idaho - Green bean casserole
Illinois - Mashed Potatoes
Indiana - Deviled Eggs
Iowa - Corn
Kansas - Cream Corn
Kentucky - Broccoli Casserole
Louisiana -Cornbread Dressing
Maine - Side Salad
Maryland - Mac and Cheese
Massachusetts - Stuffing
Michigan - Green bean casserole
Minnesota - Mashed Potatoes
Mississippi - Baked Sweet Potatoes
Missouri - Rolls
Montana - Mashed Potatoes
Nebraska - Green bean casserole
Nevada - Mashed Potatoes
New Hampshire - Cranberry Sauce
New Jersey - Stuffing
New Mexico - Green bean casserole
New York - Stuffing
North Carolina - Mac and Cheese
North Dakota - Mashed Potatoes
Ohio - Green bean casserole
Oklahoma - Rolls
Oregon - Biscuits
Pennsylvania - Stuffing
Rhode Island - Stuffing
South Carolina - Mac and Cheese
South Dakota - Crescent Rolls
Tennessee - Sweet Potato Casserole
Texas - Green bean casserole
Utah - Rolls
Vermont - Stuffing
Virginia - Mac and Cheese
Washington - Mashed Potatoes
Now, who’s hungry and ready to sit down and celebrate with family? Tell us how you’ll be celebrating in the comments below.