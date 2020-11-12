Floridians search for this Thanksgiving side dish the most on the web

With just a few short weeks until Thanksgiving, meal planning might be on the mind.

There are so many side dish options to choose from to accompany your holiday bird on the table.

Most families likely stick to their annual favorites which might just tie into regional trends across the United States.

Based on Google Trend analysis by Zippia, certain states prefer different side dishes.

The findings came after Zippia analyzed what side dish was the most searched for on the web in each state during the month of November.

For Floridians, that side dish is sweet potato casserole. There’s only one other state with that same result and that’s Tennessee.

A strong favorite along the East coast of the U.S. was macaroni and cheese, coming in with seven states

Mashed potatoes reigned supreme as the most searched in 10 states.

The Midwest is all about casseroles, especially green bean casserole.

It’s apparent that the U.S. likes its carbs with 47 states searching for something carby, cheesy, potato filled and delicious. The other three states went for vegetables with corn, cream corn and a side salad in Maine.

Map of all 50 states with their favorite sides. (Zippia.com)

Each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side:

Alabama - Dressing

Alaska - Hashbrown casserole

Arizona - Green bean casserole

Arkansas - White Gravy

California - Mashed Potatoes

Colorado - Mashed Potatoes

Connecticut - Mashed Potatoes

Delaware - Mac and Cheese

District of Columbia - Mac and Cheese

Florida - Sweet Potato Casserole

Georgia - Mac and Cheese

Hawaii Turkey gravy

Idaho - Green bean casserole

Illinois - Mashed Potatoes

Indiana - Deviled Eggs

Iowa - Corn

Kansas - Cream Corn

Kentucky - Broccoli Casserole

Louisiana -Cornbread Dressing

Maine - Side Salad

Maryland - Mac and Cheese

Massachusetts - Stuffing

Michigan - Green bean casserole

Minnesota - Mashed Potatoes

Mississippi - Baked Sweet Potatoes

Missouri - Rolls

Montana - Mashed Potatoes

Nebraska - Green bean casserole

Nevada - Mashed Potatoes

New Hampshire - Cranberry Sauce

New Jersey - Stuffing

New Mexico - Green bean casserole

New York - Stuffing

North Carolina - Mac and Cheese

North Dakota - Mashed Potatoes

Ohio - Green bean casserole

Oklahoma - Rolls

Oregon - Biscuits

Pennsylvania - Stuffing

Rhode Island - Stuffing

South Carolina - Mac and Cheese

South Dakota - Crescent Rolls

Tennessee - Sweet Potato Casserole

Texas - Green bean casserole

Utah - Rolls

Vermont - Stuffing

Virginia - Mac and Cheese

Washington - Mashed Potatoes

Now, who’s hungry and ready to sit down and celebrate with family? Tell us how you’ll be celebrating in the comments below.