Here’s where you can get free Thanksgiving meal baskets across Central Florida

This year hasn’t been the easiest for many and as the holidays approach, many might be in need of some extra help.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and several organizations have planned food giveaways to make sure Central Florida families have food on their tables and a reason to be thankful.

Here is a list of Thanksgiving dinner food distribution events across Central Florida.

Hispanic Federation Thanksgiving Drive-Thru, Orange County

The Hispanic Federation along with Florida Blue is giving away Thanksgiving dinner to up to 300 families. You don’t have to register but it is recommended. Register here >>

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

1650 Sand Lake Road, Orlando

Heart of Florida United Way, Orange, Seminole, Osceola County

A Thanksgiving meal basket which includes food to be prepared at home along with a $30 gift card to purchase a protein will be provided. You must pre-register by Nov. 13. Click here >>

Distribution days and time vary by location. See the schedule here.

Pendas Law Firm annual turkey giveaway, Orange County

Free turkeys are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. More information.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

625 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

Spirit of Joy Ministries, Orange County

Thanksgiving food baskets will be given out to those that walk up.

Saturday, Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.

8310 Forest City Road, Orlando

Legacy Youth Sports of Florida, Orange County

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

College Park Middle School, 1201 Maury Road, Orlando

Salvation Army, Lake County

The Salvation Army of Lake County will distribute Thanksgiving food that can be prepared at home including a frozen turkey. This event is open to all and offered on a walk-up basis.

Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.

10401 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg

United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties

Anyone can come and get a Thanksgiving basket with food to be prepared at home.

Monday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

32707 Blossom Lane, Leesburg

Team Feed Flager County

This is the 12th Annual Team Feed Flagler event where local churches and organizations work together to give local families a Thanksgiving meal to go. The goal is to feed 1,000 families. Click here for more information about reservations.

Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. | Hammock First Baptist Church, 5328 N. Ocean Shore Blvd

Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | First United Methodist Church of Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street

Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 520 Belle Terre Parkway

Operation Hope Thanksgiving program, Brevard County

Turkeys will be given away at this event.

Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. | 12285 Fellsmere Road, Fellsmere

North Brevard Sharing Center, Brevard County

Thanksgiving baskets are available. Contact the organization for more details at 321-269-6555.