Love Christmas movies? Gaylord Palms' holiday event will let you step into 5 holiday classics

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – With just two weeks away from the official start of the holiday season but some places like Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee are getting a head start with their latest Christmas attraction. The I Love Christmas Movies--a multi-sensory walk-through experience that will allow guests to enjoy a few classic Christmas movies.

“There’s five different Warner bros classic movies here that all represent Christmas,” Niko Nikolaou- creative director for Gaylord Palms said.

The resort known for bringing to life each year classic holiday films with their Ice! event had to cancel the popular attraction due to the pandemic, but they aren’t letting COVID-19 keep them from spreading the joy.

“The experience was designed with a guest to be able to come in and make great memories for this Christmas season,” Nikolaou said. “From the Polar Express when the train arrives to a Christmas vacation where we have some surprises as you stand in front of the house and help Clark light it up.”

Behind the scenes at the Gaylord Palms "I love Christmas Movies" event.

I Love Christmas Movies is their marquee event. The attraction allows guests to step into iconic scenes from five different Christmas movies. Each film has 3 immersive pop-up scenes decorated with props similar to the ones used in the movies. One of those scenes is from A Christmas Story where Ralphie’s dad opens a wooden box and is mesmerized by a leg-shaped lamp. And the turkey dinner scene where a pack of dogs run into the house and feast on their dinner.

Then there’s the National Lampoons Christmas Vacation scene from 1989 when a squirrel gets into the family’s Christmas tree.

However, a trip down memory lane with these movie favorites is only part of the resort’s latest holiday attraction.

“We also have snowball building blast, where you actually make your own snowballs and you compete against the next group next to you by throwing them at targets,” Nikolaou said. “We have a brand new attraction: Snow Factory. We have the snow flow mountain which are racing slides.”

And a variety of cocktail drinks are also available for purchase to help keep the adults warm from the cooler temperatures inside the village.

Tickets are already on sale. The new attractions run through Jan. 3.

