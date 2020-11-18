Here’s how to get huge discounts on Thanksgiving food at Walmart

The nation’s biggest retailer is teaming up with a tech company to offer huge discounts on a holiday meal.

Walmart teamed up with Ibotta for a Thanksgiving promotion this year.

According to Ibotta, customers shopping for food at Walmart online can get 100% cash back on nine traditional Thanksgiving items.

To get the deal, first people have to download Ibotta’s extension and link it to their Walmart account.

The extension will tally up the rebates as customers shop at Walmart.com.

Ibotta said the same deals are also available using their app when you shop at a Walmart store.

How big is the rebate? It depends on the product.

To learn more about the 100% cash back offers, check out Ibotta’s website.