Congratulations: Orlando’s Betty the Frog named 2021 Cadbury Bunny

The votes are in and there’s a new Cadbury Bunny. For the first time ever an amphibian is inheriting the bunny ears.

Betty the Australian White Tree Frog will represent Cadbury this year.

She’ll also star in the clucking bunny commercial coming soon.

Betty’s already featured in a brief sneak peek.

This is Betty’s first Easter. At less than a year old, she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

In a video submitted by Betty’s owner, you can see her sitting pretty with a hat that has bunny ears on it. Betty can also be seen jumping all over a miniature Easter basket of eggs and some Cadbury chocolate eggs.

“Betty knows what it’s like to be different and she’d love to get the chance to show everyone that our differences are what make us who we are and they are something to be proud of,” the video narrator said.

Her owner describes her typical day as mostly sleeping in a jar during the day. Her nights are spent snacking, exercising, relaxing in her water bowl and socializing with friends before returning to her bed when the sun comes back out.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries Including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty will get a $5,000 cash prize.