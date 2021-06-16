The one where they set sail: ‘Friends’-themed cruise is now available for booking

For “Friends” fans everywhere, being able to witness Monica, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe reunite last month on HBO Max felt like a real blessing.

But if that made your year, we have something else pretty exciting to tell you about: A “Friends”-themed cruise is in the works to set sail next year on the Celebrity Equinox.

The dream vacation will have tailored entertainment and plenty of adventures at the ports of Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, according to the Cruise with Friends Fans at Sea website.

The ship will set sail from Fort Lauderdale on May 15, 2022, and will return seven days later to the same location.

The website asks: “Will you eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, compete like Monica, shop like Rachel, sing like Phoebe, or dig the sand like Ross?”

"Friends" cast: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt Leblanc. (Getty Images)

You’ll be able to choose one or choose all.

According to the cruise line, all you have to do is pack your best ’90s gear and they will take care of the rest.

As of mid-June, prices for the cruise started as low as $1,648 and go up to a little more than $3,000.

There are six rooms from which to choose, and they each include a premium beverage package, unlimited surf WiFi, $150 shore excursion credits, gratuities and port charges, taxes and fees.

The cruise was created by fans for fans through Fana World Travel. As far as we know, there will be no celebrity appearances -- just your kindred “Friends”-loving spirits.

Is this the vacation you’ve been dreaming of?