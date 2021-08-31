Partly Cloudy icon
90º

Features

Bud Light launches pumpkin spice spiked seltzer

New drinks available Sept. 6

CNN Newsource

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Bud Light, Seltzer, Pumpkin Spice
Bud Light launches pumpkin spice spiked seltzer
Bud Light launches pumpkin spice spiked seltzer (CNN Newsource)

Don’t tell Starbucks but Bud Light says its new drink is the taste of fall.

The beverage company is releasing a pumpkin spice spiked seltzer.

[TRENDING: Man killed by gator in Ida floodwaters | Fla. officers shoot, kill woman | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It is made with a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

The new drink is part of a fall-themed variety pack that includes flavors like toasted marshmallow, maple pear and apple crisp.

It is available starting Sept. 6.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.