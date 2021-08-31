Bud Light launches pumpkin spice spiked seltzer

Don’t tell Starbucks but Bud Light says its new drink is the taste of fall.

The beverage company is releasing a pumpkin spice spiked seltzer.

It is made with a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

The new drink is part of a fall-themed variety pack that includes flavors like toasted marshmallow, maple pear and apple crisp.

It is available starting Sept. 6.

