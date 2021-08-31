Bud Light launches pumpkin spice spiked seltzer

Don’t tell Starbucks but Bud Light says its new drink is the taste of fall.
The beverage company is releasing a pumpkin spice spiked seltzer.
It is made with a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.
The new drink is part of a fall-themed variety pack that includes flavors like toasted marshmallow, maple pear and apple crisp.
It is available starting Sept. 6.
Welcome to the Bud Light Seltzer Caféigh, can I take your order? Reply with the flavor you want using #FallFlannelSeltzer and we’ll spell your name awfully, autumnally wrong. We also might send you a coolie! pic.twitter.com/VOYaxu4Zuc— Bud Light (@budlight) August 31, 2021