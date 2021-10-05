Are you brave enough to endure these ghost tours around Orlando area?

It’s officially the spooky season, and what better way to get your scare on than with a ghost tour?

Some places you’ve visited before may be haunted and you didn’t know it.

Good thing there are a few tours being offered around Central Florida bringing you more than just a walk in the dark.

Orlando ghost tour (American Ghost Adventures)

According to the American Ghost Adventures website, it is Orlando’s longest-running, locally-owned ghost tour. The most popular tour, according to the company, is the 2-hour walking tour of Downtown Orlando which includes “history, ghost stories and a brief investigation inside some of the most haunted buildings in downtown.”

The company also offers a 3-hour Haunted Pub Tour around Mt. Dora, downtown DeLand, and New Smyrna Beach, along with a regular ghost tour of Winter Garden and downtown DeLand.

Its tours are offered all year long, not just during Halloween time.

Sanford Ghost Tour (COPYRIGHT2013THUYVI)

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of an “actual haunted building” and hear tales of old and new during a ghost tour of downtown Sanford.

The tour is 90 minutes and “led by an expert guide (that) allows you to learn historical stories gathered from the people who live in Sanford themselves,” according to its website.

Sanford Ghost Tours has been around since 2011, the company’s website said.

Orlando Haunts says the city may be home to theme parks, but it has a hidden history you don’t know about filled with “tragedy, murder-suicide and mystery.”

During the tour, which ranges between 60 and 90 minutes, customers will hear stories about and eyewitness accounts of paranormal activity across downtown Orlando.

Its website says, “Join us for a night of frights and fun as we recount O-Town’s stories of rumrunners, vaudeville performers, and conflict that have led to a series of hauntings still experienced by visitors and locals to this day.”