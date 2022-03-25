In the know: Here’s how to get push alerts from ClickOrlando.com

ORLANDO, Fla. – Want to be “in the know” when it comes to breaking news in Central Florida and around the world?
There are two easy ways to get push alerts from News 6 WKMG-TV/ClickOrlando.com:
- News 6 mobile app
News 6 App
The free News 6 App provides local, state, national and worldwide news, along with weather resources and more.
[FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android]
Breaking News Email
To get breaking news delivered right to your email inbox, visit ClickOrlando.com/newsletters, click “Sign up” under Breaking News Alerts and submit your email address.
Now, you’re in the know.