Budget-friendly ideas to give your fur-ever friend this National Spoil Your Dog Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Raise the woof and have a paw-tea your real best friend (your dog) on National Spoil Your Dog Day.

Although we love our dogs every day, Aug. 10 marks a day that gives us a push to truly remind our dogs how much we care for them.

Dogs are there for us through thick and thin, but sometimes, we get tired from a long day and forget to give all the love they deserve.

Here are six budget-friendly ideas to spoil your pal:

Bake a dog cake

Dog owners don’t need to go out of their way buying specific dog food for a dog cake. These cakes include ingredients that can typically be found in a house, such as peanut butter, honey or Greek yogurt.

Here’s a recipe to consider from Love From the Oven:

Cake 1 cup flour 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/8 cup vegetable oil 1/4 cup natural peanut butter (Do not mix with Xylitol as it’s dangerous to dogs.) 1/2 cup applesauce (plain, unsweetened) 1/2 cup pumpkin puree 1 egg

Frosting 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt 1/4 cup peanut butter



You can click here to read the directions on Love From the Oven.

Buy a bone

Many pet owners tend to buy the same treats for dogs. It’s best because we know what our dogs do and do not like or what is safe for them. As a pet owner knows, pet stores sell large bones/ These would be beneficial because your dog may not often get them and it keeps your dog entertained for a long time.

Buy a new toy

It’s understandable for pet owners might wait for a toy to be destroyed before buying a new one. Some dogs may have a favorite toy, but it can also get boring to have the same options every day. Go get your dog a new ball or plush! If you like to take your dog to the pet store, you can even have them choose which toy they want.

Go for a ride

If your dog gets excited about car rides, take them on those trips. Aside from the park, you can take your dog to a fast food drive-thru, to a family member’s house or just for a night drive around town (if you’ve got gas for that).

Give your dog a massage

Help your dog relax those stiff muscles. There are places where you can pay for a dog massage, but if you choose to do it yourself, start off by petting your dog on their favorite areas to relax them. Be gentle as you don’t want to hurt your dog. You can massage their head, neck, sides and even stretch out their hind legs (gently).

Go outside and play

It’s easy to get tired and just come home to do the basics like feeding your dog and giving pat on the head. Your dog still needs to have fun and let go of that stored up energy, so be sure to have a nice time out with your dog. If you don’t have a backyard, toss some toys and run around inside.

