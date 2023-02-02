Need tasty dishes for your Super Bowl party? Here are 10 food ideas guests will eat right up

Finding what dishes to make for a Super Bowl party is an annual conundrum for many.

There are so many dishes to choose from so you want to make sure they are tasty and memorable.

The Super Bowl is on Feb. 12 and you don’t want to miss any of the action because you’re stuck in the kitchen.

Take a look at the popular dishes below to focus on the right bowl.

1. Warm spinach-artichoke dip

Make it easy with this spinach-artichoke dip that is sure to have the bowl empty by the end of the night. To try this easy recipe, perfect for your next Super Bowl party, click here.

2. Air fryer chicken wings

Try this classic dish that your guests will love. You can apply your favorite seasonings or try these unique jerk chicken wings with guava sauce.

3. Cheeseburger sliders

This cheesy classic will have your mouth watering just at the smell. These cheeseburger sliders are almost guaranteed to please every guest at the party. Follow these instructions to get the perfect slider.

4. Fried mac and cheese balls

This dish is for all the cheese lovers. These easy-to-make appetizers are perfect for a quick snack at beginning of the game or at halftime. Check out this recipe to replicate these cheesy delicacies.

5. Buffalo chicken dip

If you like spice, this buffalo chicken dip is the right way to go. Packed with cheese and flavor, this dip will surely have everyone asking for the recipe.

6. Chocolate cookie cheesecake dip

You always need something sweet to balance the salty. This savory treat is sure to have your guests satisfied while watching their favorite team pummel down the field.

7. Puppy chow

Contrary to the name, this delicious dessert is the best for a quick treat guests won’t be able to get enough of. This snack mix is easy to make with these simple steps.

8. Barbequed meatballs

These are the perfect finger foods for a party. These meatballs are made in two easy steps.

9. Bacon-shrimp skewers

It might seem like an odd combination, but this flavorful duo will have your visitors talking about these days after the party. Follow these steps for the ultimate party appetizer.

10. Spicy Dr. Pepper shredded pork

This spicy-sweet shredded pork will have your guests coming back for seconds and thirds. Click here to find out the secret ingredient to this recipe, plus how to make it.

