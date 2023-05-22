Do you know all the nicknames of Florida’s coasts? ‘Sea’ them here

ORLANDO, Fla. – Space Coast, Treasure Coast, Forgotten Coast, you know how it is.

Depending on where you live in Florida, you are aware there are different names for different coasts in the state. But where did the names come from?

Here’s a breakdown of what each coast is named for, according to a blog post from Moving to Florida Guide.

First Coast

Where: Spans 75 miles in Nassau, Duval and St. Johns counties.

Why: The name is in reference to the “first” permanent European settlement, St. Augustine.

Fun Coast

Where: Flagler and Volusia counties.

Why: This area of Florida got its nickname due to its popularity for surfing.

Space Coast

Where: Brevard County.

Why: With Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center, this area of Florida sends rockets to space what seems to be all the time.

Treasure Coast

Where: Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Why: This nickname references the Spanish Armada fleet carrying treasure, lost in a hurricane off the eastern coast of Florida in 1715. Just last year, coins believed to have come from this fleet resurfaced in Brevard County after Hurricane Nicole.

Gold Coast

Where: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Why: The name references the wealthy residential area and the “golden” real estate opportunities.

Paradise Coast

Where: Naples area, Marco Island, Everglades City, Immokalee and Ave Maria.

Why: This area is considered “paradise” because of its white-sand beaches and beautiful Gulf waters.

Lee Island Coast

Where: Lee County, which includes Sanibel and Captive islands.

Why: It’s named after the county, but it offers top beaches, boating and outdoor activities all year. The area also has the Henry Ford and Thomas Edison museums, since the two used to visit the area regularly.

Cultural Coast

Where: Sarasota and Venice areas.

Why: Those areas are known for theatrical and musical performances, famous art galleries, the Ringling Estate and more. According to the site, Sarasota hosts a festival each year that brings “top talent from around the country.”

Sun Coast

Where: Hillsborough County into Sarasota County on Florida’s west coast, which includes Tarpon Springs, Dunedin, Largo, Clearwater, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Brandon, Bradenton and Sarasota.

Why: This part of Florida gets the most days of sunshine per year, and it’s a popular place for tourists from the Midwest and Canada to vacation.

Nature Coast

Where: Spans Wakulla, Jefferson, Taylor, Dixie, Levy, Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.

Why: This area is popular for hiking, wildlife, fishing and boating. There is also opportunity to snorkel and dive in places along the rivers.

Forgotten Coast

Where: From Mexico Beach to St. Marks on Apalachee Bay, which includes Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, East Point, Lanark Village, Alligator Point and Tallahassee.

Why: This area is underdeveloped and a “less inhabited area of Florida,” according to the blog.

Emerald Coast

Where: Most of the Florida Panhandle from Pensacola Beach to Panama City Beach, which includes Pensacola, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Miramar Beach and Panama City.

Why: The color of the water in the Gulf of Mexico in this part of the state is a deep emerald color.

