Video: Officer helps couple with surprise delivery on road

A baby was delivered in a car in the middle of the road in Utah back in 2020.

It’s not often that a car stops right in the middle of traffic.

But then again, this was an unusual circumstance that had one couple panicking.

This happened in 2020 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

In West Valley City, Utah, a car stopped and backed up traffic suddenly, which caused a police officer to go see what the problem was.

When arriving at the car that was blocking traffic, the officer encountered a visibly frantic man saying his wife was giving birth to their child in the car.

Watch the video above to see how the entire story unfolded.