Florida man who lost leg dropped 175 pounds, runs 5K at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A man who lost his leg and once weighed nearly 500 pounds “conquered” the Disney Wine & Dine 5K at Walt Disney World Resort on Friday, according to officials with the resort.

In a release, the company said Zach Bernstein lost his leg in 2022 after a shelf fell on his left foot, shattering all but seven bones and causing permanent nerve damage.

During his recovery, Bernstein developed poor circulation in his foot, prompting doctors to amputate his leg below the knee later that year, the release shows.

Disney officials explained that the amputation “nearly ended his new love of running,” which he had been using to lose weight.

However, Bernstein eventually learned how to walk again and after getting a blade prosthetic, he began to run again, too.

Zach Bernstein with his wife and two friends after Friday's 5K (Walt Disney World Resort)

“Feels amazing,” Bernstein said. “Just being from a year ago and not being able to walk, and in two weeks, I will have my one-year anniversary of my amputation, so I feel like this is a huge complete circle.”

While he ran the 5K on Friday, Bernstein also plans to run the 10K on Saturday, which stretches over six miles, according to Walt Disney World.

