Stirring up excitement: Savor a preview of runDisney’s Wine & Dine Half-Marathon merchandise

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to serve up some fun when thousands of runners arrive for its 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

Beginning Nov. 2, runners will be race to the finish line while participating in a 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon or Two Course Challenge (10K and Half-Marathon).

The event will officially step off with the Alice in Wonderland-themed 5K on Friday morning. That will be followed by the Be Our Guest-themed 10K, Encanto-themed half marathon and a runDisney Two Course Challenge, which includes the 10K and Half Marathon.

runDisney’s Wine & Dine Half-Marathon (WKMG)

“We’re so excited about this weekend’s Wine & Dine event,” said Morgan Cullen, marketing and brand stratgist at runDisney. “This weekend’s theme is all about a banquet bash! We’re serving up “courses” that celebrate our favorite moments around the dinner, or tea, table. Our entertainment team has pulled out all the stops. Runners should keep their eyes peeled around every corner. From the entertainment and characters - to some changes around the course too.”

News 6 was invited into the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports to see some of the merchandise that will be available for runners to purchase as soon as Thursday morning.

runDisney’s Wine & Dine Half-Marathon (WKMG)

Items available to purchase at the expo include newly designed runDisney branded merchandise, finisher characters shirts, hats, CORKCICLE tumblers and canteens, wine glasses, car magnets, ornaments, trading pins and Annual Passholder merchandise. New for this year’s event, guests will find six designer products from travel company, Lug.

“We’re always looking at what’s the newest and upcoming brand. We have well established brands like spirit jerseys, Loungefly, CORKCICLE - those are great fan favorites for us, but we’re always looking at what can be the next thing. What we love about Lug, is the husband and wife that created them are parkgoers,” said Kevin-Michael Lezotte, manager of merchandising. “In addition to the runDisney brand we want to make sure the product fits your lifestyle so you can use while you’re racing and in your regular life after.

runDisney’s Wine & Dine Half-Marathon Lug merchandise (WKMG)

RunDisney’s core merchandise collection has also changed for this event. Instead of the traditional white and black colors seen in year’s past, teams have incorporated soft light blue colors into the merchandise. Leaders also said they have listened to feedback and designed clothing that is geared towards runners in particular. Some features on the special performance style clothing include thumb holes in jackets and pockets on the sides.

Beginning Thursday morning, runDisney will incorporate a virtual queue for runners and guests to use for access into the expo to buy merchandise.

runDisney’s Wine & Dine Half-Marathon merchandise (WKMG)

In order to get a virtual return time, guests will need to download the My Disney Experience app and ensure location services are turned on. Guests can find a virtual queue time under the Virtual Queues section on the welcome screen of the app. Guests can request to join the virtual queue at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. Guests can join the virtual queue from the comfort of their hotel room or home, within approximately 45 miles away from Walt Disney World property.

Shop Event Weekend Merchandise With the runDisney Virtual Queue (Disney)

The runDisney Health & Fitness Expo hours include:

Thursday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

In addition to the merchanidse event, ESPN Wide World of Sports will also be the place where runners can complete their race day waivers and pick up their race bib. The runDisney Health & Fitness Expo will also have a some specialty food and beverages to purchase including the Runfetti, a vanilla cake-inspired ale, and Curious Cronuts and Colombian Arepas.

