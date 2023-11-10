Veteran’s Voice: US Air Force 2nd Lt. Brenda Torres

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brenda joined the U.S. Air Force in 1992 and served nine years.

Service had always been in her family and Betsy found her passion while in Air Force ROTC all throughout high school and college.

Testing in her second year in college for ASVAB revealed extremely high scores and put her on the fast track to join the military services as an officer.

Then 9/11 happened and as a brand new mom, her and her family had to make some hard decisions. Today, years later Brenda is in business with her son.

Find out why her nickname is “The Wizard of Wants.”